People throng at vaccination centres, as over 30 walk-in vaccination begins

KARACHI: A large number of Karachiites dashed to the COVID-19 vaccination centre in the port city after the NCOC opened walk-in vaccination of citizens above 30 years of age from today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

A large number of people seen at vaccination centres in Karachi to get inoculated of the coronavirus vaccine.

People thronged at the city’s vaccination centres at Jinnah Hospital, Khaliq Dina Hall, Expo Centre and other spots.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday decided to allow walk-in vaccination of citizens above 30 years of age from Saturday (today).

“In the NCOC meeting it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow,” Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, tweeted.

“So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated,” he urged.

Vaccination against Covid-19 of Pakistanis aged 30 years and above, who had registered themselves on the helpline 1166, was started on May 22.

“Vaccination for 30 -40 years begins today! Register yourself by sending CNIC to 1166. On receiving SMS, visit the mentioned vaccination center on given date (or afterwards) and get vaccinated,” the NCOC had tweeted.

In another tweet, Asad Umar stated that more than five million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of May 27 and urged people to sign up for vaccination and get inoculated as soon as possible so that the government could ease restrictions.

Comments

comments