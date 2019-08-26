‘People with character’ be entrusted for cleaning Karachi: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Former Karachi nazim Mustafa Kamal has urged for giving responsibility to the ‘people with character’ for cleaning Karachi and removing garbage from the metropolis, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Those having no-character will even transform London into Lyari within six months, if they will be entrusted with responsibility of the city’s mayor,” Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader said in a statement.

Former city nazim suggested setting up five garbage transfer stations (GTS) in the city. This will shorten the distance of the land-fill site from three hours to 15-minute, Kamal said.

PSP leader also suggested installation of re-cycling plants and machines at garbage transfer stations.

He offered his services and claimed that the garbage could be removed from the city with available sources within three months.

Mustafa Kamal also urged for dissolution of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and devolution of its powers to the union council level.

“The people will take care of them if corruption found at the union council level,” former city nazim opined.

