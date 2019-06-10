People to soon witness a developed, prosperous Pakistan: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that people would soon witness a developed and prosperous Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government made difficult decisions to put the economy on the right track.

He said the former rulers played havoc with the country by burdening every child with debt and added that those who had ruined the journey of development and prosperity would have to be answerable of their deeds.

The chief minister said that past governments took loans in the name of people but the amount was not spent on them. He said that the incumbent government inherited a devastated economy and weakened institutions.

CM Buzdar said that the former rulers took the country to the verge of bankruptcy due to inefficiency and wrong policies. He further said that the incumbent government was taking practical steps to provide relief to the masses as nothing was important than the public welfare.

The chief minister said, “We are always striving for solving public problems and every moment of the government is devoted to providing a better future to the nation.”

The people would perceive positive change very soon and the PTI government will return the public rights to them, he said and added that new local bodies system will be helpful to solve the problems of the masses at their doorsteps.

“This is the change for which people have given votes to the PTI and brought it into the power,” said the chief minister.

He said that the provision of better services to the people will be ensured at every cost as it was the time to deliver to the general public by working hard.

