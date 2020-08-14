Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘People’s Square’ opens to public today

KARACHI: ‘People’s Square’, a recreational spot built by the Sindh government near Karachi’s Pakistan Chowk, will be inaugurated today, according to Senator Murtaza Wahab, the provincial government’s spokesperson.

“The wait is finally over. Today, the #PeoplesSquare will be inaugurated for public,” he announced in a Twitter post. He said it boasts a basement parking facility with a capacity of 350 cars and motorbikes besides helping commuters park and then walk to the city’s famous Burns Road, Arts Council, Burns Garden, Sindh Secretariat, DJ, SM Law and Arts College.

In a statement earlier, he said the Sindh government has built the recreational place at a cost of Rs1.5 billion in collaboration with the World Bank under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project.

He said that there is a parking facility for vehicles and 250 motorbikes while 2000 people can visit this beautiful recreational place at the same time.

He said various stalls and tuck shops have been set up and numerous plants and trees have been planted at the square with 50 per cent of the shops reserved for women so they too can do small business in such a good place.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Tariq Jameel, Humayun Saeed, Bushra Ansari to get civil awards

Pakistan

President Alvi confers Nishan-i-Pakistan on Syed Ali Geelani

Pakistan

Punjab reports 128 new cases of novel coronavirus in 24 hours

Top News

Our journey towards Quaid’s Pakistan has begun: PM Imran


ARY NEWS URDU