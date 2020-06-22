Pervaiz Elahi meets Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday where they exchanged views on the budget session, political situation of the province and the progress of public welfare projects, ARY News reported.

Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar also discussed the government’s steps to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. The Speaker PA congratulated CM Buzdar over presenting a relief budget for the fiscal year of 2020-21. Buzdar also praised the efforts of the Pervaiz Elahi for successfully conducting the budget session.

Both leaders have expressed satisfaction over the working relationship between the coalition political parties. CM Buzdar said that the working relationship between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) was further improved and the alliance turned stronger now.

He added that those making conspiracies to create misunderstanding between the partners will face failure. The chief minister criticised that the opposition has no agenda to serve the nationals and they were running their politics on non-issues. The provincial government led by PTI will expedite its journey to serve its citizens, he added.

The speaker PA said that the opponents will not become victorious to affect the alliance as PML-Q will always stand alongside the Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. He also criticised the former political parties to end the landmark projects initiated in his tenure.

After the meeting, the chief minister has given approval to the 500-bed Mother and Child Hospital project in Gujrat city over the recommendation of the Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi.

He said that the provincial government will release funds for the construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Gujrat. He also announced that the provincial government will also construct more hospitals in other districts. Buzdar added that the projects regarding the health of mothers and children were among the priorities of the government.

