LAHORE: An appellate bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday turned down the appeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rashid against rejection of his nomination for the Senate election, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the election commission and the Punjab House submitted their records in the appellate tribunal.

In his appeal filed through Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar, veteran PML-N leader had argued that he was ready to deposit the amount to address the objection of the election commission.

“We pleaded twice to the Returning Officer that we are ready to pay the arrears,” the counsel of veteran PML-N leader said.

“Payment cheques for the money were also produced before the RO and told him that no one was ready to receive the arrears”, the counsel said. “The Controller of Punjab House has been in court, we are still ready to pay the arrears,” the lawyer told the court.

“Pervaiz Rashid was not serious to pay the arrears and only telling stories that they had tried to pay the outstanding amount,” the election commission counsel argued.

“No one communicated to the Punjab House about payment of the outstanding amount,” Registrar Punjab House said. “I was unwell and was not present in the office that day but the office was open and no one contacted the staff,” the Registrar further said.

