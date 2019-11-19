ISLAMABAD: Special Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict of high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf, which will be announced on November 28, ARY News reported.

Former president Pervez Musharraf failed to appear before the court during the hearing of the case after going to Dubai for medical treatment in 2016. The judgment will be announced by the court after a one-sided hearing.

The hearing of the case was conducted by a three-member bench presided over by Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth. The secretary interior appeared before the court after being summoned.

Justice Seth asked the interior secretary was the court’s prior approval was taken before dissolving the prosecution team in the case.

To this, he replied, Prosecutor Akram Shaikh resigned from his post after the change of the government, which led to the dissolution of the team.

Musharraf’s lawyer Raza Bashir did not show up before the court in today’s hearing as he is currently in Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah.

During today’s hearing, the court has remarked that Musharraf’s lawyers can submit their written arguments regarding the case till November 26.

He was booked in the treason case in December 2013 and was indicted for high treason by a special court in March 2014, but he left for Dubai in 2016 to “seek medical treatment” and has not returned since.

Charges Against Musharraf

The former president is accused of treason under Article 6 for suspending, subverting and abrogating the Constitution, imposing an emergency in the country in November 2007 and detaining judges of the superior courts.

The indictment comprises five charges cited imposition of Nov 3, 2007 emergency as one of the charges against Musharraf which led to the violation of Article 6 of the Constitution.

The indictment also included the deposition of superior court judges and the suspension of fundamental rights among the list of charges.

