Pervez Musharraf petition: LHC orders govt to submit complete record

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the federal government to submit complete record in the court in former president Musharraf’s plea seeking suspension of the special court’s decision of reserving the verdict in the high treason case against him.

The bench comprised of Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi ordered the government to file the record of the case by December 03.

The former president has made the federal government, Federal Ministry of Law and Justice, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Registrar Special Court parties in his petition.

The court told Musharraf’s lawyer that your client has already been given relief by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The counsel replied that it was a different petition filed by the Ministry of Interior.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till Dec. 03.

The Lahore High Court had declared petition of former president Pervez Musharraf as maintainable on Tuesday while setting aside objections.

Pervez Musharraf in his petition said that the special court has reserved the judgment of the case on November 19 without hearing his stance.

It is to be mentioned here that a three-judge IHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah set aside the November 19 order of the special court and instructed it to hear all sides before deciding the case.

