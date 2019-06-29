ANP leader gunned down in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Local leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Sartaj Khan was gunned down today (Friday) in broad daylight, ARY News reported.

According to details, Khan who has been revealed as the President of the political party’s Peshawar chapter was killed by unknown assailants on motorcycles.

Motorcyclists opened fire on his vehicle in Gulbahar area of Peshawar city resulting in his death.

Khan was rushed to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where he succumbed to his injuries.

An LRH spokesperson, Mohammad Asim, said the ANP leader had received bullet wounds on his face and chest.

Khan was a member of the district council from Peshawar. He was elected from Akhunabad area of the provincial capital.

