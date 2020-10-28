Investigation team finalizes Peshawar blast preliminary report

PESHAWAR: Investigation agencies, have finalized initial investigation report of the Peshawar seminary blast yesterday that claimed seven lives, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

At least seven people were killed and more than 100 injured – most of them children – in a powerful blast at a madrassah in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday morning.

An investigation team, comprises of the officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Police and other law enforcement agencies, has prepared preliminary probe report.

A student of Madrassah has been detained and being questioned. The maintenance work of washrooms of the seminary was under progress, the labourers of that work also being questioned, according to the report.

Moreover, the record of Madrassah students and their details being scrutinized and statements of eyewitnesses who had indicated about a bag by a suspected person, have also been recorded, according to the sources of the probe team.

Six injured of the blast at a madrassah in Peshawar’s Dir Colony have been admitted at Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar, a hospital spokesman said.

“Five injured of the blast have been at the Burn Unit, while one admitted at Arthopaedic ward of the hospital,” hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim has said.

The injured have been out of danger, he said.

More than 100 injured of the terrorist attack were brought to the LRH, he stated.

Police have conducted search operation at Yekka Toot, Dir Colony and adjoining areas of Peshawar and arrested 55 suspects, SSP Operations Peshawar said.

The personnel of Elite Force, Rapid Response Force, BDU and ladies police participated in the operation.

Illegal arms and ammunition recovered in door to door search, SSP said.

A special interrogation team of officials has been constituted to question the arrrested suspects, he added.

