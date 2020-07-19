Peshawar BRT bus ride to cost up to Rs50

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Sunday announced the fares for the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service, ARY News reported.

According to documentation, the minimum bus fare for Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will be Rs15 while a maximum fare of Rs 50 has been set by the provincial government.

Earlier in June, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Minister Shah Muhammad had said that Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will be completed by June 2021.

While addressing the provincial assembly session, Shah Muhammad said that the initial cost of BRT was Rs60 billion, adding that its cost has gone up due to the changes to its design.

He maintained that if the former government had given the railway track on lease they would have completed the flagship project at a cost of Rs17 billion.

Read more: BRT Peshawar probe: SC declares PHC’s verdict ‘null & void’

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai had announced to inaugurate Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar in April 2020.

