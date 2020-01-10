Blast during CNG filling process kills woman, leaves three injured in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A woman was killed while three others were severely wounded as blast occurred in a car during Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling process in Peshawar today (Friday).

As per details, the dreadful incident took place in Peshawar’s area of Khazana. The blast took place while filling process at the CNG station in the a vehicle.

The security personnel immediately arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to the hospital for medical assistance.

The officers said that investigation into the matter has been launched.

In a separate incident of the same nature that place in Karachi, on March 24, last year, at least two person were killed and four left wounded in a cylinder explosion at the CNG filling station.

Read more: CNG cylinder blast injures 14 in Peshawar

The incident took place in North Karachi area of the metropolis. Rescue sources had said that the explosion occurred at compressor room of the filling station.

The wounded persons were identified as pump owner Muhammad Rashid, Faqeer Muhammad and Saqib.

The bodies and injured persons were rushed to nearby hospital by the rescue teams arrived in at the location.

