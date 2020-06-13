Peshawar High Court cancels summer vacations of KP courts

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (SHC) has announced cancellation of Summer Vacations of courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A circular issued by the high court said that the courts in KP would not avail the vacations this summer and will continue hearing of cases as per the normal routine.

The court work has affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, the high court circular said.

The judges will be allowed 10 vacation days in July, according to the announcement.

The routine work in courts across Pakistan have suffered due to raging COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan with ever increasing cases of the disease including judges of the higher judiciary.

It is pertinent to mention here that the situation with regard to COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan has worsened with number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 132,405 after detection of record 6,472 new infections in last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,551 with 88 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 16,415 cases of coronavirus have been detected so far.

According to NCOC, 49,256 cases have been detected in Sindh, 50,087 in Punjab, 7,866 in Balochistan, 7,163 in Islamabad, 574 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1044 cases in Gilgit Baltistan.

The number of patients defeating the deadly virus has reached 50,056 in the country.

