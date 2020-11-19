Peshawar-Karachi flight cancelled after mouse spotted on plane

PESHAWAR: A Karachi-bound flight was cancelled after a mouse was spotted on the plane at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the private airline’s flight 551 was ready to depart from the Peshawar airport when the pilot spotted a mouse on the aircraft.

The captain informed the authorities about the presence of a mouse on the plane. Acting on his complaint, the cleaning teams started search for the mouse in the plane but all their efforts went in vain.

Later, the airline’s authorities canceled the flight and shifted the passengers from Peshawar to Islamabad through a bus. The authorities decided to manage another plane to transport the passengers from Islamabad to Karachi, said sources.

Last year in April, a Jeddah-bound private airline flight had been grounded after a mouse had refused to get out of it even after struggle of several hours by the staff.

The flight PA-470 had originally scheduled to take off at 5:20pm from the Lahore airport, however it was later rescheduled for 8:00pm and then for 12:30, after the airline staff had failed in pursuit of the mouse. In the end, the private airline had to ground it after doing fumigation all over the plane.

