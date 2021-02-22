Man kills Uncle, other relatives for three Marla family land in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A man killed five members of his family in Peshawar over a property dispute, ARY News reported on Monday.

In Sarband police station jurisdiction, a man gunned down three women among five persons including his paternal uncle, wife, two daughters and a son, local police officials said.

The bone of contention between the accused and his relatives was three Marla family land, police said.

The man had used a Kalashnikov for murder, as police found nine spent bullets of the weapon from the crime scene.

The accused fled from the scene after committing the crime, officials said.

Police has formed teams for search of the accused and investigation of the incident.

Comments

comments