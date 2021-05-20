Web Analytics
WATCH: Pet lion attacks boy in Karachi’s Gulberg, video goes viral

KARACHI: A pet lion has been caught on camera attacking a minor boy in Karachi’s Gulberg neighborhood.

A video that has now gone viral on social media shows the lion attack the boy as he walks close to the wild animal. People standing closeby can be seen struggling to rescue the minor after the lion pounces on him.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find upsetting

 

Police have taken notice of the incident and are gathering information about it. They said they have no reports of anyone getting injured as a result of the attack of the lion.

A police official said the pet lion belongs to a citizen, Umar.

