Petition filed in SHC against Thatta boat capsize incidents

KARACHI: A petition on Tuesday filed in Sindh High Court (SHC) against increasing incidents of boat capsize in Thatta causing losses of precious lives, ARY News reported.

It is to be mentioned here that at least 10 people died after a boat capsized in Keenjhar Lake on Monday (yesterday).

The high court is expected to take up the petition for hearing tomorrow.

“The boatmen charge 50 rupees per passenger and take people to the place of Noori Jam Tamachi in middle of the lake without a life jacket and other safety gear,” the petition said.

“Dilapidated boats commute overloaded with as many as 50 passengers in a boat,” according to the petition.

“The boatmen are running their boats without a regulatory policy and licensing laws,” the petition further described.

These conditions cause tragic incidents of boat capsize and drowning in which several people die time and again.

Keenjhar Lake in Thatta district is situated about 36 kilometres from the city of Thatta. It is the second-largest freshwater lake in Pakistan and an important source of drinking water for Thatta and Karachi city.

It is a popular tourist resort, attract many people from Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta for picnics, swimming, fishing and boating.

Back in May, five people had drowned in Indus river near Ghorabari in Thatta. The incident was reported at Goth Ismail Jatt in the coastal area of Dandari.

