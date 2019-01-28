ISLAMABAD: Two petitions seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari, have been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman have filed petitions claiming that Zardari have concealed assets and he is illegally keeping a bulletproof vehicle.

The petition said that People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is ineligible to hold the party office and also sought the court’s ruling to declare him disqualified to become a member of the National Assembly for life.

The petitioner has made Asif Zardari, the Election Commission of Pakistan and Secretary of the National Assembly as parties in the case.

A miscellaneous petition has also been submitted in high court seeking an early hearing of the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had returned a petition filed by PTI leaders seeking disqualification of Zardari for alleged concealment of assets.

The SC registrar in objections on the the petition, said the petitioners didn’t approach the relevant forum to have their grievance addressed. “The petitioners approached Supreme Court despite presence of the forum.”

Earlier, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman had withdrawn his plea from the election commission, stating he had garnered key evidence against Zaradri, which would be furnished before the top court.

The PTI member had moved the petition in the ECP accusing Zardari of concealing his assets. He alleged that the PPP leader owned an apartment in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street in New York but didn’t disclose it in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

