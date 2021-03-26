ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Nadeem Babar has resigned from his post after premier Imran Khan asked him to leave his post owing to a probe regarding the fuel crisis during June 2020 in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar divulged the decisions made by the prime minister besides also announcing strict actions against oil companies and bureaucracy in a presser today.



Asad Umar said that the government has also decided to make the ministerial committee report on fuel crisis 2020 public.

“The FIA will probe the criminal negligence in the entire episode as they have been tasked to bring forward evidence in this regard,” he said adding that the FIA would bring forward the report carrying out a forensic audit within 90 days.

He said that it would be ascertained if the sale was carried out originally or was only shown in papers.

Asad Umar further said the federal minister Nadeem Babar has been directed to leave the charge of his ministry while secretary petroleum has also been removed from his post until an inquiry into the entire episode is concluded.

Besides this, the petroleum division has also written a letter to the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) in a bid to carry out the forensic audit of oil marketing companies.

The letter was written in order to unearth the involvement of companies in the fuel crisis in the country during June 2020. The letter from the petroleum division while attributing to the letter on March 16, directed to conduct the forensic audit in order to unearth as to which company befitted from the hoarding.

