Pakistan State Oil (PSO) along with other private oil companies in the country have started closing down there oil terminals situated alongside the Kemari port area of Karachi due to the presence of dangerous toxic gas in the air, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The persistent threat of toxic gas in the areas near the Kemari port of Karachi has forced companies, institutes and individuals to take precautionary measures.

Closure of oil terminals has resulted in a dearth of petrol in the megacity with many petrol pumps closing down or refusing to refill vehicles intending to buy the fuel.

Many petrol stations have resorted to exploiting the opportunity and jacked up prices of petrol selling them at exorbitant rates.

Other petrol pumps in the city are refusing to fill more than 10 litres of petrol per vehicle.

Pakistan State Oil in a statement has claimed that they have closed down one of their oil terminals across the city out of a total of 23.

22 oil terminals are working normally. PSO has maintained that the closure should not affect fuel supply.

