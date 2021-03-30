Petrol, diesel prices likely to go down from April

ISLAMABAD: Prices of petroleum products may go down by Rs2.50 from April 1 as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to sources, the regulator has recommended to cut petrol price by Rs1.50 per litre and Rs 2.50 per litre decrease in diesel.

Sources prior to the matter said that prices of petroleum products may remain the same if the government decided to increase the levy.

Currently, the levy on petrol is Rs11.23 per litre and Rs12.74 per litre on diesel.

However, the prime minister will make the final decision about the prices of petroleum products, the sources added.

On March 15, the federal government had decided against raising the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel in the country, rejecting a summary forwarded by the Ogra.

The petrol and high-speed diesel prices remained unchanged at Rs111.90 per litre and Rs116.8 per litre respectively.

Currently, the price of light-speed diesel stands at Rs81.42 per litre after a hike in price by Rs2.19 per litre while the price of kerosene oil was raised by Rs3.42 per litre to sell at Rs83.61 per litre.

