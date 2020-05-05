KARACHI: Pakistan has witnessed a major reduction in petrol and diesel sales in April due to ongoing lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic, stated an industrial report on petroleum consumption, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the consumption of petrol stood at 440,000 tonnes, recording a reduction of 36 per cent in April 2020. The petrol consumption in April 2019 was 680,000 tonnes, the report said.

Moreover, the sales of diesel cut down up to 16 per cent as it stood 550,000 tonnes in April 2020 if compared with the data of April 19 recorded the consumption of 650,000 tonnes.

Overall sales of petroleum products reduced up to 35 per cent in the country in April due to lockdown measures. The last year’s sale record shows consumption of 1.65 million tonnes against the April 2020’s data up to 1.07 million tonnes.

The fall of sales remained 13 per cent during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, standing at 13.35 million tonnes, stated the petroleum industry report.

Comments

comments