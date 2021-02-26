Petrol price may go up by over Rs20/litre, diesel Rs19

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has proposed a Rs20.7 per litre hike in petrol price for the next month, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The OGRA proposed hiking price of diesel by Rs19.61. It has forwarded a summary to the petroleum division for approval, the sources said.

This hike was proposed on the basis of Rs30 per litre levy on petroleum products as compared to Rs17.97 levy the government is currently charging on per litre of petrol and Rs18.36 on per litre of diesel.

On February 15, Prime Minister Imran Khan had rejected a summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) that recommended an increase in prices of petroleum products from February 16.

“The federal government will not increase fuel prices for the remaining days of the ongoing month in order to provide relief to masses,” said the prime minister in a statement. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in its summary had proposed Rs14.7 per litre hike in petrol price from February 16.

The OGRA had recommended raising Rs13.61 per litre on high-speed diesel and Rs7.43 on light diesel.

