Petroleum Ministry to support TAPI gas pipeline: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said the Petroleum Division will support Turkmenistan Pakistan India Afghanistan (TAPI) Gas pipeline project at all levels.

This he said during a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov in Islamabad.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests between both the countries came up for discussion.

The Turkmen Ambassador appreciated the progress being made in Pakistan on the Turkmenistan Pakistan India Afghanistan (TAPI) Gas pipeline.

The minister assured the ambassador that Pakistan remained fully committed to the successful implementation of the TAPI Gas pipeline project. He termed the project vital to Pakistan’s energy portfolio and a catalyst for closer regional integration, peace and harmony.

In the near future the Petroleum Division and TAPI Pipeline Corporation will sign an essential document. The ambassador said that economy of Turkmenistan depended upon oil and gas.

Through this pipeline Turkmenistan will provide gas to Pakistan and India via Afghanistan. Pakistan will receive 1300 million cubic feet gas form TAPI.

The ambassador emphasised that his country was cognizant of the close mutual bonds of friendship, brotherhood and mutual cooperation that existed between both the countries. Ghulam Sarwar Khan reciprocated the sentiments.

