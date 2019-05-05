Petroleum products prices in Pakistan less than India: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Chief Spokesperson of Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan were less than India, ARY News reported.

“Petrol is 145 Pakistani rupees per litre in India,” Shahbaz Gill said while talking to media in response to criticism on hike in petroleum prices.

He said prices of petroleum products in Pakistan were even less than the United Kingdom, China and Turkey.

“The recent increase in petroleum products prices was necessary for the national economic condition,” he said.

The CM’s spokesman said the fundamental reason behind this hike was oil price increase in international market.

“The rate of taxes applied by the previous government was 52.6 percent, while the incumbent government has imposed the rate taxes 23.6 percent,” he said.

Read More: PoL prices increased after hike in Int’l market: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the petroleum prices were increased after hike in the international market.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore after ground breaking of first phase of Naya Pakistan Housing Project in Renala Khurd, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to uplift the oppressed segments of society.

“Homeless people would get shelter under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project”, she said.

Comments

comments