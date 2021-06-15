Govt raises petrol prices for rest of June

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol by Rs2.13 per litre for the next 15 days of June 2021, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government approved an Rs2.13 per litre increase on petrol and Rs1.79 per litre on diesel. The price of kerosene oil is increased up to Rs1.89 per litre while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs2.03 per litre.

After an increase, the current price of petrol stands at Rs110.69 per litre, whereas the per-litre prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs112.55, Rs81.89, and Rs79.68, respectively.

The new prices will come into effect from 12:00 midnight.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had proposed a hike in fuel prices by over Rs4 per litre for the next 15 days starting from June 16.

The authority had suggested an increase in diesel prices by Rs3.50 per litre.

It further emerged that the fuel prices have been hiked while maintaining the levy currently applied to these products. Currently, a levy of Rs4.80 per litre is being charged on petrol and Rs5.14 per litre on diesel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 31 turned down a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for an increase in prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days.

