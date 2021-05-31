Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


No change in petroleum prices as PM Imran rejects OGRA summary

PM rejects ogra summary petrol price hike

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday turned down a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for an increase in fuel prices for the next 15 days, ARY News reported.

A notification from the Finance Division in this regard issued here on Monday.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs108.76 per litre, whereas the per-litre prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs110.76, Rs80, and Rs77.65.86, respectively.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) today forwarded prepared a summary, seeking an increase in petrol prices from June 01.

According to sources privy to the decision, the regulator had recommended an increase in diesel prices by Rs4.30 per litre besides a minimal increase in prices of petrol and kerosene oil.

Read More: Ogra prepares summary seeking hike in fuel prices: sources

It is pertinent to mention here that previously on May 17, Prices of petroleum products remained unchanged till 31st of May after Prime Minister Imran Khan turned down a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for an increase in fuel prices.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Heavy rain, thunderstorm claim at least 12 lives in Punjab

Pakistan

PM Imran, Abu Dhabi crown prince in phone talk agree to boost ties

Pakistan

Pakistan to host PAECO second general conference in Islamabad

Pakistan

Peace in South Asia hinges on resolution of long-standing issues: COAS Bajwa

[X] Close