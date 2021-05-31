ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday turned down a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for an increase in fuel prices for the next 15 days, ARY News reported.

A notification from the Finance Division in this regard issued here on Monday.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs108.76 per litre, whereas the per-litre prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs110.76, Rs80, and Rs77.65.86, respectively.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) today forwarded prepared a summary, seeking an increase in petrol prices from June 01.

According to sources privy to the decision, the regulator had recommended an increase in diesel prices by Rs4.30 per litre besides a minimal increase in prices of petrol and kerosene oil.

Read More: Ogra prepares summary seeking hike in fuel prices: sources

It is pertinent to mention here that previously on May 17, Prices of petroleum products remained unchanged till 31st of May after Prime Minister Imran Khan turned down a proposal by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority for an increase in fuel prices.

Comments

comments