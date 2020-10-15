Petroleum prices to remain unchanged until Oct 31

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided on Thursday to keep fuel prices in the country unchanged for the rest of the month, ARY News reported.

The finance department of the federal government said today the prices of petroleum products will not be reconsidered for October.

At present, the petrol is available at Rs103.97 and it will continue at the same price.

Rate of hi-speed diesel in the country at the moment is Rs104.06 and this, too, will remain unchanged.

kerosene oil will continue to sell for Rs65.29 and the same goes for light diesel, selling at Rs62.88.

The prices will remain the same for until Oct 31.

