Petroleum supply to get better in three days: Omar Ayub Khan

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday said that supply of petroleum products would improve in next three days, ARY News reported.

He was talking to media after appear before the Peshawar High Court in a case related to petrol shortage.

Omar Ayub Khan said action against the hoarders is underway. Mafia is creating problems to restrain people from getting benefit from the reduced fuel prices, he added.

Replying to a question, the minister said FIRs have been registered against the hoarders involved in petroleum shortage and said that demand of the petroleum products is higher than 30 pc of the current supply.

Earlier, the federal government had formed an investigation committee to probe the ‘artificial’ petroleum shortage in the country.

According to the PSO, most of the oil marketing companies, operating in the country, did not have 21 days reserves of the petroleum products in April despite the companies were bound by licensing requirements to ensure a minimum of 21 days of consumption cover of all petroleum products at all times.

The state-owned petroleum company said that when the demand for petroleum products increased in May, the companies had only two to three days of fuel stock and all the burden had shifted to the PSO.

