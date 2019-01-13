PFA discards 4,915 liters adulterated milk in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in a province-wide crackdown on sale of adulterated milk discarded a total of 4,915 liters tainted milk, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the quality of 1, 88,961 liters milk being transported on 1,544 vehicles was tested across the province. The milk samples for tests were taken from 769 vehicles in Lahore, 414 in Rawalpindi, 273 in Multan, and 88 in Muzaffargarh.

An official of PFA said adulterated milk causes various diseases, adding that sale of open milk would be completely banned across the province by 2022 as only hygienic and packaged milk would be available in markets.

A day earlier, PFA sealed three and fined five hotels classified as three and four star over sale of unhygienic food during a crackdown in Lahore. It examined the quality of food at 26 hotels falling in three and four star categories. Three of them were sealed, five were handed fines and 15 were issued warning.

The PFA director general said the eateries were sealed as they were involved in the use of spoiled vegetables and fruits.“The hotels were found to have flawed system of storage and expired meat and spices,” he said.

