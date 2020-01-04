PFA discards 18,749 liters adulterated milk in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday discarded thousands of litres of adulterated milk being transported to the various areas of the city, ARY News reported.

As per details, PFA officials said substandard milk was caught during snap checking in different cities. During the operation as many as 1,817 vehicles loaded with milk were checked in various cities of the province.

As many as 18,749 litres of milk was found adulterated and therefore, was discarded, they added.

In a separate action in the month of September, last year, the PFA had recovered more than 5,000 litres counterfeit milk and raw material during a raid in Arif Wala.

Read more: PFA thwarts bid to distribute adulterated juice in Ramadan

As per details, the Punjab Food Authority had foiled an attempt to transfer counterfeit milk to Lahore from Arif Wala on a secret tip-off by raiding over a vehicle in the area.

Seeing the team, the owner and driver of the vehicle had managed to flee away from the scene, said Director General Punjab Food Authority.

On April 22, PFA had sealed five eateries and slapped fine over five other restaurants at motorway service checking areas in Lahore.

