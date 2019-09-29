PFA recovers over 5,000 litre counterfeit milk during raid

ARIF WALA: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday recovered more than 5,000 litre counterfeit milk and raw material during a raid in Arif Wala, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PFA foiled an attempt to transfer counterfeit milk to Lahore from Arif Wala on a secret tip-off by raiding over a vehicle in the area.

Seeing the team, the owner and driver of the vehicle managed to flee away from the scene, said Director General Punjab Food Authority.

“Vehicle was impounded by the PFA and was handed over to the police”, he said.

On April 22, PFA had sealed five eateries and slapped fine over five other restaurants at motorway service checking areas in Lahore.

The PFA team had inspected restaurants and the food points situated at the motorway service area and found five restaurants violating hygienic standards set by the authority.

Read more: PFA thwarts bid to distribute adulterated juice in Ramadan

Three food points were issued warning in this regard, while five were sealed and five others were served with fine by the PFA.

Earlier, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a large-scale operation headed by Director General Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman, had seized 35, 000 kilogram spoiled spices and 1,000 kilogram spoiled fruit preserves in Lahore.

The PFA had sealed a spice grinding unit and a fruit preserve (murabba/ jam) factory in the city.

Comments

comments