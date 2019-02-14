PFA seals nine food points in South Punjab

MULTAN: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in a large-scale operation, sealed nine food points in different areas of South Punjab region for selling unhygienic food on Thursday.

According to the details, in Vehari, Ameen and Suns Slanty unit was sealed over usage of unhygienic ingredients and Sarwar and Suns Food was sealed over insanitary condition.

PFA vigilance team sealed Chashti Food over selling unhealthy cooking oil and adulterated spices in Bahawalnagar. Usama Abouzar Store was sealed over selling expired items in Kabirwala.

While the PFA teams conducted raid in Rahim Yar Khan, Fort Abbas and Rajanpur and sealed many shops over selling unhygienic food.

Earlier, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), on January 21, had carried out inspection of various ‘bachat bazaars’ in different districts of the province.



The PFA had said checking of 548 food stalls was conducted. At least 88 food stalls were checked in Lahore, while 431 food stalls were checked in Rawalpindi. Checking of 20 stalls in Multan and nine stalls in Muzaffargarh was conducted.

Director General Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman had said rotten vegetables and fruits were seized from food stalls and warning notices were issued to those who had such items on their stalls.

