PFA team escapes unhurt in Lahore gun attack

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants opened fire at a team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in a Lahore neighbhourhood, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the team came under the armed attack when it was returning after carrying out a raid at a fake cold drinks manufacturing factory.

However, no one was hurt in the attack.

He said the armed men in a vehicle without number plates chased the PFA team’s car and opened fire near the Shah Jamal underpass, but the PFA officials remained unhurt.

Bullets fired by the assailants hit a truck carrying the seized goods, he added.

He said more than 5,000 fake drinks, chemicals, and raw material were seized during the raid. Besides, seven gas cylinders, filling machine, chiller and other equipment were also recovered.

The PFA director general said apparently, the attack was aimed at persecuting and frightening his team. However, he said the authority will continue with its actions against the mafia involved in sale of contaminated food items until it is completely uprooted.

