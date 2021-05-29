Pfizer seeks emergency use approval for its Covid vaccine in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has requested the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to issue an emergency use authorization to its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, ARY News.

According to sources, Pfizer’s officials has formally submitted an application and relevant documents to the DRAP and sought permission for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine in the country.

Sources privy to the matter said that DRAP’s expert committee was satisfied with the documents submitted by the US pharmaceutical company, adding that Pfizer is likely to get emergency use authorization next week.

Meanwhile, DRAP’s registration board meeting has been convened on 1st of June. After the DRAP’s approval, Pfizer could import and sale the coronavirus vaccine in the country.

Earlier on May 28, the EU’s drug watchdog had approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab for 12- to 15-year-olds, the first vaccine to get the green light for children in the bloc.

The vaccine was “well tolerated” in children and there were no “major concerns” in terms of side effects, the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency had said.

Germany had said it will start vaccinating children over the age of 12 from June 7 following the authorisation by the EMA.

The United States and Canada had both already authorised the vaccine for children of the same age.

