A pharmacist-cum-production manager of an Ayurvedic product company died after consuming a corrosive chemical he had prepared as “cure” for COVID-19.

According to reports in the Indian news outlets, the 47-year-old, who was a qualified ophthamologist and worked with a Chennai-based Ayurvedic and herbal products company, was rushed to a hospital when he fainted soon after ingesting the chemical component.

Both Sivanesan and company owner Dr Raj Kumar were working together to find a cure for coronavirus. It was the first time Sivanesan was trying a new formula with chemicals used in general medicine. His Ayurveda company had never used any chemical in making drugs.

The company’s owner, Doctor Raj Kumar, and Sivanesan were going to make a cure for the coronavirus pandemic using “Nitric Oxide and Sodium Nitrate”.

The report stated that the men were under the belief that “the mixture may be used for COVID-19 treatment and to improve platelet count in the body”.

Reportedly, on May 7, Sivanesan and the team created the drug. He first gave the drug to Dr Raj Kumar to test, and proceeded to consume it himself. Both fell unconscious.

Since Dr Kumar had ingested only a small portion, he recovered within ten minutes. However, Sivanesan could not be revived and was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival.

His body was later sent for post-mortem.

