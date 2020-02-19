PHC declares KP’s extension in employees’ retirement age as void

PESHAWAR: A bench of the Peshawar High Court declared the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision on extension in retirement age of government employees as void, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The provincial government had extended the retirement age of its employees from 60 years to 63 years in a cabinet decision, which was later passed as a bill in the provincial legislature.

The matter was challenged at the high court.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had passed an amendment bill in July last year to increase the retirement age of employees from 60 years to 63 years.

The government while defending had insisted the move will save up to Rs80 billion in the next three years.

The opposition rejected the bill arguing that the law is being amended to facilitate a small number of officials, who are on the verge of retirement.

