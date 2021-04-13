PHC issues notices to DRAP, others over price of Covid-19 vaccine

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Secretary Health, D.G. Health and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) over the price of the coronavirus vaccine in the country, ARY News reported.

A high court bench, comprised of Chief Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan and Justice Muhammad Naeem Anwar, heard the petition challenging inflated price of the coronavirus vaccine.

“The Covid-19 vaccine’s per dose price has been 10 dollars in the international market but it is being sold at over 8,000 rupees here,” according to the petitioner.

“People used to mint an easy money in such situations in country,” the court observed. “Our problems won’t be resolved until we don’t think as a nation,” the bench remarked.

“People are thinking to earn more even in these pandemic days,” Chief Justice Qaisar Rasheed said. “Every life is precious, this vaccine should be available to every member of the society,” the chief justice further remarked.

“The lawyers should also be provided the vaccine,” the lawyer pleaded. “The doctors and paramedics are on the frontline against the pandemic and theirs is first priority,” chief justice said.

“Every person is precious for his or her family, the vaccine should be made available for everyone,” the court further observed.

The issued notices to the Secretary Health, D.G. Health and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and adjourned further hearing of the case.

