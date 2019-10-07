LODHRAN: A groom was taken to hospital reeling from shock after his own bride robbed him of his valuables eight days after their marriage in Lodhran district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

Habib Rehan, a resident of Dera Janda area of the city, befriended a woman, named Naheed Akhtar on mobile phone. She proposed marriage to him, which he accepted and the two ended up tying the knot.

After eight days of their marriage, she disappeared, depriving him of his cash and valuables, including jewellery.

A case has been registered against the woman on the complaint of the man.

Thus far, twelve cases involving the woman marrying men and then looting them have been reported, according to the police.

A police official said the police have launched a hunt to arrest the woman.

Earlier this year, a 70-year-old groom was deprived of his valuables by none other than his own bride on the first night of their marriage. The shocking incident took place in Bhalwal tehsil of district Sargodha.

Ghulam Mustafa, 70, alleged that his wife gave him a glass of milk contaminated with sedatives on the night of their marriage and he doesn’t remember what happened afterwards.

“Soon as I gulped down the glass of milk, I fell asleep; I woke up to find my wife wasn’t at home, whereas jewellery worth Rs. 350,000 and cash were missing”, he said.

