A scary picture has emerged showing a child swimming in an outdoor pool but he is nearly impossible to spot at first glance.

The photo that was shared on the Australian Facebook page ‘CPR Kids’ shows an outdoor swimming pool that appears to be empty at first glance.

But on a closer look at the murky water, a child wearing light blue swimmers can be seen.

The Facebook page, which is run by registered nurses, has warned parents to ensure their kids wear brightly-coloured swimmers to ensure they remain visible while in the water.

“What do you see underneath the water here? Take a good look. Anything? A child? Yes, there is a child there,” the post read.

“One of the CPR Kids Educators was at a pool party with friends and noticed how cloudy the water had become after being used all day.

“She asked one of the children who was wearing a pale blue swimsuit, to swim to the bottom. The result shocked her – as it did everyone in the CPR Kids team!”

Comments

comments