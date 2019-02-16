Physical remand of Khawaja brothers extended till March 4

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended the judicial remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique for 16 days till March 4 in the Paragon Housing Society scheme case.

Both the brothers were produced before the court after their judicial remand ended on Saturday. Accountability Judge Najmul Hassan heard the case.

During the hearing, the court inquired from the investigation officer (IO) to apprise the court as to what happened to the Paragon reference. The IO replied that it would be presented before completion of 90 days.

The court directed to submit the final report against the Khawaja brothers.

The hearing has been adjourned till March 4.

An accountability court had on February 2 sent Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother on a 14-day judicial remand to jail.

The former minister and his brother were produced before the court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Rejecting the NAB’s plea for further physical remand of the duo, the court instead granted 14-day judicial remand and sent them to jail.

Later, speaking to media, Saad Rafique said the NAB had no proof against him or his brother. “Whoever talks about the rights faces the same treatment that we are currently going through,” he moaned.

He said he was facing the [cruel] treatment for adhering to the constitution and the law.

