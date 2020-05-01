PIA brings back 254 passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has landed at the Islamabad airport with 254 countrymen stranded in Saudi Arabia, ARY News reported on Friday.

PIA’s flight No-702 along with 254 passengers landed in Islamabad from Riyadh. The passengers were screened and checked by the doctors at the airport amid coronavirus fears.

All the passengers have been moved to quarantine facility and their samples for the tests have been taken. The passengers will be allowed to go to home only when they test negative for the virus.

Earlier, the repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continued as 286 more people stranded in Dubai had landed at Karachi airport.

The special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had flown 286 people back to Karachi on Tuesday evening. Upon landing at the Karachi airport the flight was disinfected and the passengers went through a screening process and later were shifted to the quarantine facility.

PIA on Sunday had announced to operate 21 more special flights from May 1 to 10 to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from the UAE.

