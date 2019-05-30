PIA brings back 322 Pakistanis stranded In Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) brought back 322 nationals stranded in Malaysia, ARY News reported on Thursday.

They were warmly welcomed by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari and Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan at the Islamabad airport.

These Pakistanis could not come back home earlier owing to cancellation of direct flights between the two countries in the last week of February following the tensed regional situation.

High pitched slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were raised by the Pakistani nationals as soon the aircraft landed in Pakistan.

Most of the Pakistanis were nabbed by the Malaysian officials upon the expiry of Visa or work permits and they were facing troubles in returning to the country because of the suspension of direct flights.

A large number of the citizens reached the airport to welcome their loved ones, rescued from Malaysia.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said, Prime Minister Imran Khan feels the pain of overseas Pakistanis.

Expressing his views, Zulfi Bukhari said action underway against the agent and added that 300 prisoners out of 2100 jailed in Saudi Arabia, have returned to homeland.

The premier had ordered to bring them back to the country before Eid-ul-Fitr, he concluded

