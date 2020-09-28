PIA achieves another milestone

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines on Monday achieved another milestone as its Technical Ground Support (TGS) section received Ground Handling Operator Certificate (GHOC) from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), ARY News reported.

According to the details, the certificate was presented to PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik at the airline’s head office. The certification will allow PIA to act as an operator offering its services to other foreign carriers as well.

On the occasion, PIA CEO Arshad Malik congratulated the TGS team headed by General Manager Agha Sami over the achievement.

The grant of the certification to PIA shows the dedication, commitment and high service standards of TGS fulfilling stringent requirements for the certification, read a statement issued by the national flag carrier.

PIA Technical Ground Support has the equipment, skills and expertise to provide Ground Handling services to other airlines, and is looking for avenues in bringing additional revenues for the airline.

Earlier on September 17, a team of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had completed the operational safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), expressing satisfaction over the procedures.

According to the PIA spokesman, the operational safety audit team of the IATA had completed a major part of its scrutinization process and expressed satisfaction over the procedures adopted by the national flag career.

“The audit team will soon apprise PIA regarding its observations and results,” he had said and that the national flag career believed in improving its standard with each passing day.

