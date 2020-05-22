KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday, ARY News reported.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials confirmed the national flag carrier’s flight PK-8303 that was flying from Lahore to Karachi crashed in Model Colony. The plane crashed moments before expected landing at the Karachi airport.

The aircraft had 99 passengers and eight crew members on board, the officials said.

Eleven bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) from the crash site, according to officials at the health facility. Several injured have also been brought to the hospital. Two bodies and three injured have been taken to Civil Hospital.

Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood who was among the flyers is said to have survived the crash.

Speaking to the media outside the JPMC, Health Minister Azra Pechuho confirmed eleven dead bodies have been brought to the hospital along with six injured. She added officials are currently ascertaining the identity of the deceased.

A PIA spokesperson said the ill-fated plane lost contact with the air controller at about 2:37pm.

The pilot of the jet in his last message said that there was a technical fault.

Several houses were damaged as the plane hit them while crashing.

Television footage showed thick plumes of smokes rising from the crash site. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene in no time as a heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the incident site.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside the civil administration.

Details to follow. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 22, 2020

It said the army’s aviation helicopters have flown to the crash site for damage assessment and rescue efforts as urban search and rescue teams are also being dispatched to the site for rescue efforts.

Urban Search & Rescue Teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 22, 2020

An emergency has been declared in all major hospitals of the port city due to the incident.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa said: “On PM’s directions, all emergency services & resources mobilised,evacuation in progress.” Our heart goes out to all families of on board passengers of the ill fated PIA plane that just crashed close to Karachi Airport.”

Sad News:Our heart goes out to all families of on board passengers of the ill fated PIA plane that just crashed close to Karachi Airport. On PM’s directions, all emergency services & resources mobilised,evacuation in progress.More details will be shared subsequently — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) May 22, 2020

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the police chief and Karachi commissioner to ensure all possible relief operations at the crash site.

CM Sindh has directed IGP and Commissioner Karachi to ensure all possible relief operations at the crash site. May Allah help us all in such difficult times — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) May 22, 2020

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed shock and sadness over the loss of precious lives in the incident and ordered the authorities to speed up rescue efforts.

“Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now,” he said, ordering an immediate inquiry into the crash.

Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2020

In a tweet, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed sorrow over the incident and prayed for the victims.

پی آئی اے کے حادثے پر ہم سب رنج اور غم کا شکار ہیں۔ جاں بحق مسافروں کو اللہ غریق رحمت کرے اور جنت الفردوس میں جگہ دے۔ إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ۔ لواحقین کے لیۓ اللہ سے دعا ہے کہ انکو صبر جمیل عطا فرماۓ۔ اللہ ہم پر رحم کرے۔ آمین — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 22, 2020

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, offering condolences over the loss of precious lives in the tragic PIA plane crash, said he shares the grief of bereaved families in this difficult time.

He issued directives for provision of full assistance to the civil administration in rescue and relief effort.

#COAS condoles loss of precious lives in tragic PIA plane crash. Shares grief of bereaved families in this difficult time. COAS directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 22, 2020

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan expressed grief over the tragic air crash of PIA Airbus 320 aircraft. He said that PAF stands by PIA at this difficult time and extends all-out support in Rescue Operation, according to a PAF press release.

Deeply grieved over devastating plane crash in res area flying to Khi & mins away from landing with many making way home for Eid. Terrible tragedy, my prayers with all families. We are in midst of grave challenges as a nation & in these times of trial we must show resolve & unity — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 22, 2020

پی آئی اے طیارہ حادثے پر گہرا دکھ اور افسوس ہے۔یہ انتہائی غم زدہ کر دینے والا حادثہ ہے،متاثرہ خاندانوں کے غم میں برابر کے شریک ہیں۔اس وقت بنیادی توجہ امدادی کاروائیوں پر مرکوز ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 22, 2020

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر اور قائد حزب اختلاف شہبازشریف کا پی آئی اے مسافر طیارے کے حادثے کے پر شدید رنج وغم اور افسوس کا اظہار ائیر بس حادثے پر پوری قوم کو دلی رنج ہے متاثرہ خاندانوں سے دلی ہمدردی کا اظہار کرتے ہیں — PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 22, 2020

Really saddened to hear about PIA Plane crash just a couple of days before Eid. We can’t imagine the pain their loved ones must be going through! My prayers & sympathies are with the families of the passengers onboard. May Allah give them strength to cope with this loss. Aameen — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) May 22, 2020

Shocked and devastated by this tragedy. Heartbroken seeing these images .My prayers are with the people who passed away , and their grieving families. May Allah have mercy on us all! *إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون* pic.twitter.com/5zT4D1sUTZ — Salman Iqbal ARY (@Salman_ARY) May 22, 2020

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed shock and deep grief at the PIA flight crash on a populated area near Quaid-e-Azam International Airport, Karachi this afternoon. In a statement, the PPP chairman urged for urgent rescue operations at the crash site and sympathised with those whose loved ones were on board besides offering prayers.

Heart wrenching news of the plane crash. Loss of lives most deeply felt by their loved ones but not only every Pakistani but every human grieving for it. Pain of a loved one taken without a warning or a chance to say goodbye can never be reconciled. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 22, 2020

