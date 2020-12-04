KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced special allowance and annual increment of aircraft engineers commencing from January 2021, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PIA human resources department has issued a notification which stated the increase in salaries and special allowances for all aircraft engineers, engineering instructors including DCEs, CEs and chiefs.

The latest notification will come into effect from January 2021.

The said staff of the national carrier, who have completed the service period of five years, shall be paid an annual increment of 5 per cent of basic pay in accordance with the airline’s regulation.

It further stated that the engineers shall be paid a ‘Special Pay’ at 50 per cent of the amount being currently drawn on a monthly basis. The staff will also be given 50 per cent of their salaries as special allowance which they could draw on a monthly basis.

According to the notification obtained by ARY News, the other allowances shall remain unchanged for the staff.

