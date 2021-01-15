KUALA LUMPUR: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft was “held back” in Malaysia over a legal dispute between the airline and a firm pending in a UK court.

The national flag carrier’s spokesperson in a Twitter statement said: “A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.”

A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court. The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalized. — PIA (@Official_PIA) January 15, 2021

Aviation sources told ARY News that the aircraft was barred from taking off from the Kuala Lumpur airport and the passengers who were already on-board were off-loaded.

The spokesperson said the passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalised.

“It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged the support from Government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels,” he said.

