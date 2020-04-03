KARACHI: 194 Pakistanis stuck in Turkey returned back home on Friday on board a special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported.

The national flag carrier’s Boeing-777 aircraft brought back home the air travellers stuck in Istanbul owing to suspension of international flights to the country to control the spread of novel coronavirus.

They will be all screened and shifted into quarantine before being allowed to proceed to their homes.

Pakistan has suspended flight operations in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier, on March 30, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf had rebutted reports that flight operations will resume at all airports from April 5.

Speaking at a media, he said domestic and international flights will remain suspended for the time being.

Moeed Yusuf said flights would resume slowly after a decision in this regard is made in light of the coronavirus situation. He said no Pakistani is stuck at airports abroad and that Thailand returnees tested negative for COVID-19.

