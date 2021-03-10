India seizes PIA aircraft-shaped balloon in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The Indian police have reportedly seized a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft-shaped balloon in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK).

An Indian news agency, Asian News International (ANI) shared the news of the seizure of the ballon on its official Twitter handle.

“An aircraft-shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector yesterday evening,” the agency said. “The balloon was taken into custody by police,” it added.

An aircraft-shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector yesterday evening. The balloon was taken into custody by police: Jammu and Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/GVGWmhesYl — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

On being informed about the balloon, the police reached the spot and seized it, another media outlet reported.

Last year in May, Indian Border Security Forces claimed to have captured a “spy pigeon” and handed it over to police in the occupied region. Prior to that, Indian forces had captured a pigeon for crossing the Indo-Pak frontier into India’s Pathankot area in 2015.

