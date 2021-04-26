PIA ready to airlift another one million COVID doses from China

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finalised arrangements to airlift another consignment of COVID vaccine from China, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, three Boeing aircraft of the PIA will fly to Beijing to transport another one million COVID vaccine doses to Pakistan. Arrangements have been put in place and permission has been sought from the concerned department.

The airlines will fly to Beijing soon after approval from the relevant department.

Earlier, three planes of Pakistan International Airlines carrying a consignment of one million COVID-19 vaccine doses had arrived in Islamabad.

According to a National Health Ministry official, three PIA Boeing 777 aircraft brought one million Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from China.

The aircrafts had left for China on Saturday. Two special planes and a PIA regular flight were used to airlift the corona vaccine doses from Beijing.

